Uzbekistan’s youth set an engineering record

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

TASHKENT, Aug 27 (UzA/APP) : A historic event in the field of engineering and robotics took place at the New Uzbekistan Park. The youth of Uzbekistan broke a world record and inscribed Uzbekistan’s name in the Guinness World Records.

This is the first and largest Guinness World Record in the field of engineering not only for Uzbekistan, but also among the countries of Central Asia. Until now, no record in this sphere from Uzbekistan had been recognized by the Guinness World Records.

At the event, two thousand young engineers manufactured and set in motion 1,946 mini-robots within 25 minutes. This achievement showcased the country’s potential in science and engineering and inspired a sense of pride in the youth of Uzbekistan.

The Guinness World Records lists 351 records in various areas of robotics. In 2023, 1,459 young people in India simultaneously manufactured and set in motion mini-robots. With their latest achievement, the youth of Uzbekistan accomplished the largest engineering mission in the world.

This mission allowed young engineers to set a record, showcase their experience, practical competence, and teamwork skills. Every participant in this large-scale project strengthened confidence in their abilities, developed innovative thinking, and took a step toward becoming a specialist capable of competing on the global stage. This will increase interest in scientific research and engineering activities and will help create a solid foundation for training a new generation of engineers in the country.

The participation of 2,000 young people in the event demonstrated the unity of the nation’s youth. Before the start of the initiative, the participants performed the national anthem. These moments further strengthened in the hearts of young people their sense of national pride and loyalty to the country.

Breaking the Guinness World Record became a symbolic gift from young engineers for the Independence Day celebrations. This victory carries significant symbolic meaning for Uzbekistan people and will remain in history as the contribution of the younger generation to the country’s development.

The event was organized on the initiative of the Ministry of Higher Education, Science and Innovation. It brought together a large creative team consisting of students and undergraduates from Tashkent universities, institutions of the Presidential Educational Institutions Agency system, as well as young engineers with disabilities.

The significance of this event also lies in the fact that young people with disabilities, by demonstrating their talents and abilities, proved in practice that they are not limited in their potential.

Guinness World Records adjudicator Carl Saville personally attended the event. He supervised the process of assembling the robots and officially announced the results of the event.

The robots created by Uzbekistan’s young engineers within 25 minutes were tested in accordance with the established procedure and officially verified by the chief judge. Afterwards, the Guinness World Records certificate was solemnly presented to the Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation, Kungirotboy Sharipov.