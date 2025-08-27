Vietnam aims to rank among world’s top 20 education systems by 2045

- Advertisement -

HANOI, Aug. 27 (Xinhua/APP): Vietnam aims to rank among the world’s top 20 education systems by 2045 under a new resolution issued by the Politburo of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee on Friday, local media VNExpress reported Wednesday.

The resolution highlighted major goals, including 100 percent of universities meeting national standards, 20 percent reaching international benchmarks, and at least one Vietnamese university ranking in the world’s top 100 in selected fields by 2030, the report said.

It also calls for strengthening digital literacy, English proficiency, and artificial intelligence (AI) skills among high school graduates, and envisions 74 percent of eligible individuals pursuing post-high school education, with a minimum of 35 percent enrolled in fundamental sciences, engineering, and technology disciplines.

The roadmap mandates doubling teacher allowances in disadvantaged areas, increasing public spending on education to 20 percent of the state budget, and restructuring underperforming higher education institutions to develop elite research universities, according to the report.

The reforms also aim to modernize curricula, unify textbooks nationwide, provide free textbook access by 2030, and enhance Vietnam’s human capital as the country pursues high-income, innovation-driven growth by the middle of the 21st century, the report added.