UN chief slams terrorist attack at Kabul airport, voices ‘great concern’ over situation

UNITED NATIONS, Aug 26 (APP):UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the terrorist attack outside Kabul airport on Thursday, saying the incident underscores the volatility of the situation in Afghanistan.

“The Secretary General is following with great concern the situation, ongoing situation in Kabul and especially at the airport,” his Spokesman ,Stephane Dujarric, said in a statement read out at the regular noon briefing at UN Headquarters in New York.

“He condemns this terrorist attack which killed and injured a number of civilians and extends his deep condolences to the families of those killed,” the statement said, adding the UN chief stands in solidarity and wishes a speedy recovery to those injured.

It added, “This incident underscores the volatility of the situation on the ground in Afghanistan, but also strengthens our resolve as we continue to deliver urgent assistance across the country in support of the Afghan people.”

Replying to questions, the spokesman said that efforts were being made to determine whether any member of UN staff was among the casualties.