UN chief slams ‘deadly’ attack on mosque in Syria

UNITED NATIONS, Dec 26 (APP):UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has unequivocally condemned the ‘deadly’ terrorist attack during Friday prayers at the Ali Bin Abi Talib mosque in the Wadi al-Dahab neighbourhood of Homs, Syria, in which eight people were killed and 18 were injured.

“The Secretary-General reiterates that attacks against civilians and places of worship are unacceptable,” his Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement released at UN Headquarters in New York.

The UN chief called for bringing those responsible to justice.

“The Secretary-General takes note that the Syrian authorities have condemned the attack and reaffirmed the State’s commitment to combat terrorism and hold perpetrators accountable,’ the statement added.

Pictures from Syria’s state-run news agency, SANA, show the inside of a mosque with black, scorched walls, smashed windows and blood on the carpet.

Officials in Damascus believe that an explosive was detonated inside the building. While authorities are still searching for the perpetrators, a militant group, Saraya Ansar al-Sunnah, said it was behind the explosion.

The mosque is in the Wadi al-Dhahab neighbourhood, where most people are part of the Alawite ethnoreligious group.