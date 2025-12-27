Commissioner reviews facilities at DHQ Hospital

- Advertisement -

MUZAFFARGARH, Dec 27 (APP):Commissioner Dera Ghazi Khan Division,Ishaq Ahmad Chaudhry on Saturday visited District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Muzaffargarh to assess healthcare facilities and ongoing administrative operations.

During his visit, Medical Superintendent Dr.Naseer Ahmad briefed the Commissioner on the hospital’s patient load, medicine availability and departmental functions.

The Commissioner toured several wards,including the emergency and surgical units and spoke with patients about the services provided.

Dr.Naseer assured the commissioner that there was no shortage of essential medicines and that basic healthcare services were being delivered without disruption.

Pleased with the hospital’s performance,the commissioner emphasized the need for continued improvements in cleanliness,discipline and patient care.

He stressed that the hospital must ensure timely treatment,maintain courteous staff behavior and guarantee an uninterrupted supply of medicines to provide quality care to the public.