Tashkent hosts an International Conference “Artificial Intelligence and International Law”

TASHKENT, Dec 4 (UzA/APP) : The Second International Scientific and Practical Conference “Artificial Intelligence and International Law” was held at the University of World Economy and Diplomacy.

Representatives of the United Nations, government agencies, foreign and domestic higher education institutions, and research centers attended the conference.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on trends in the legal regulation of artificial intelligence, international standards, and mechanisms for information exchange. Participants were also informed about Uzbekistan’s national strategy and practical initiatives in this area.

The issue of establishing a special center at the University of World Economy and Diplomacy to research artificial intelligence in politics, law, and economics was considered following the event. The possibilities of introducing AI into healthcare, agriculture, banking and finance, taxation, and customs were also discussed.