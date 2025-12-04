Kyrgyz President Zhaparov accorded guard of honour at PM House

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 4 (APP): President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Nurgozhoevich Zhaparov on Thursday was accorded a guard of honour as he arrived at the Prime Minister’s House for one-on-one meeting and delegation-level talks with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Prime Minister Shehbaz received the Kyrgyz leader at the PM House’s entrance where the formal reception ceremony took place.

The national anthems of Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan were played while both leaders stood on the saluting dais.

A smartly turned-out contingent of the three services of the Pakistan armed forces presented the guard of honour, which President Zhaparov reviewed.

The two leaders introduced their respective delegations to each other before proceeding for a one-on-one meeting, followed by talks at the delegation level.

Later, the Kyrgyz leader also planted a sapling in the lawn of the PM House.

President Zhaparov, who arrived here on Wednesday on a two-day state visit – the first by a Kyrgyz head of state in two decades – was received at Nur Khan Airbase by President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz.

He is accompanied by a high-powered delegation comprising cabinet ministers, senior officials and leading business personalities.

The route of the Kyrgyz leader’s motorcade and main avenues of the federal capital were decorated with Pakistani and Kyrgyz flags as well as the large portraits of President Sadyr Zhaparov.

During the visit, President Zhaparov will also meet with President Zardari and address the Pakistan-Kyrgyzstan Business Forum.

The two sides will review the full spectrum of bilateral relations and explore new avenues to further deepen cooperation across diverse sectors, including trade, energy, defence, education, people-to-people exchanges, and regional connectivity.