S. Korea's multipurpose satellite to be launched this week by European rocket

5
SEOUL, Dec 1 (Yonhap/APP): South Korea will launch a multipurpose satellite, tasked with providing high-resolution imagery for environmental monitoring, from the Guiana Space Centre this week, the launch operator said Monday.

The Korea Multipurpose Satellite 7, known as Arirang 7, will lift off from French Guiana on board the Vega-C rocket operated by France-based Arianespace at 2:21 p.m. Monday (French Guiana time) or 2:21 a.m. Tuesday (Korea time), according to the European commercial launch service provider.

The Arirang 7, which weighs 1,810 kilograms, is scheduled to be deployed into orbit 576 kilometers above Earth about 44 minutes after liftoff.

The satellite, equipped with an ultra-high-resolution electro-optical camera and an infrared sensor, will provide high-quality imagery to monitor the environment and natural disasters or analyze urban heat islands.

If successful, it would mark the ninth South Korean satellite launched by Arianespace.

It is the fourth satellite developed by the Korea Aerospace Research Institute.

The Korea AeroSpace Administration plans to announce the result of its communication attempt with the satellite after the launch.

Arianespace additionally plans to launch the Arirang 6 satellite in the first half of 2026.

