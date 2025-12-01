Prime suspect in Martyr ASI Ali Akbar case falls in ICT Police crossfire; Two in custody

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 01 (APP):Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police on Monday exchanged fire with five armed suspects riding three motorcycles in the jurisdiction of Sabzi Mandi Police Station, resulting in the death of the prime suspect involved in the attack on martyred ASI Ali Akbar.

An official told APP that the police team was conducting routine checking at a checkpoint when the armed suspects opened indiscriminate fire upon seeing the officers. Police, equipped with protective gear and bulletproof jackets, remained unharmed and immediately returned fire.

He said one of the suspects was critically injured by the firing of his own accomplices and later died at the hospital. The deceased was identified as the main accused in the murderous attack on martyred ASI Ali Akbar. The police also recovered the martyr’s official pistol from his possession.

He said that ASI Ali Akbar was martyred the previous day on IJP Road (Inter-Junction Principal Road) when unidentified assailants opened fire on him. The funeral prayers of the martyred officer were attended by Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, and Inspector General of Police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, who paid rich tributes to his services.

He added that two suspects were arrested from the spot, while weapons and two motorcycles were also recovered. One of the recovered motorcycles had been snatched earlier within the jurisdiction of Shams Colony Police Station.

He said a coordinated search operation has been launched to trace and apprehend the remaining accomplices involved in the encounter.

ICT Police stated that action against armed criminals will continue with zero tolerance and that the protection of citizens’ lives and property remains the force’s top priority.