President Zardari’s gratitude shows Pak-China ties now at high level: Wang Wenbin

BEIJING, Mar 15 (APP): President Asif Ali Zardari’s positive statement is commendable and his gratitude to Chinese President Xi Jinping also shows that the relations between Pakistan and China are now at a high level, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Wang Wenbin said on Friday.

In his letter, President Zardari thanked Chinese President Xi Jinping for extending warm congratulations on his re-election as the President of Pakistan.

President Zardari also expressed his commitment to working closely with the Chinese President to deepen practical cooperation, strengthen the all-weather partnership, and foster a shared community for the benefit of the two countries.

“We commend President Zardari’s positive statement,” Wang Wenbin said during his regular briefing in response a question raised by APP.

The spokesperson said that after President Zardari’s election, President Xi Jinping expressed congratulations pointing out that the two countries are good neighbors, friends, partners and brothers.

“The ironclad friendship is a historical choice and the treasures for the two peoples,” he added.

Wang Wenbin said that President Zardari’s gratitude also shows that the countries’ relations are now at a high level.

“We are ready to work with Pakistan to carry forward our traditional friendship and build a China Pakistan community with a shared future in the new era,” he added.

In his congratulatory message to President Zardari on his election as President of Pakistan, Xi expressed his readiness to work with President Zardari to carry forward the traditional friendship between China and Pakistan, advance practical cooperation in various fields, push for greater development of China-Pakistan all weather cooperative partnership, accelerate the building of an even closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future in the new era, so as to better benefit the two peoples.

