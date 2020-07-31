PM’s strategy of ‘smart lockdown’ achieving good results: Chinese scholar

BEIJING, July 31 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan has launched the strategy of “smart lockdown”, and the relevant government departments have formulated a series of standard operation procedures (SOPs) for pandemic prevention. Judged from the current situation, this strategy has achieved initial good results. The data show that the growth curve of confirmed cases tends to gradually level off, with more than 81% of confirmed cases recovered, Cheng Xizhong, special commentator of China Economic Net and visiting professor at Southwest University of Political Science said in his article here on Friday.

He with the advent of the Eid ul Azha festival, the prime minister has called on the people to celebrate it simply and abide by the standard operating procedures for pandemic prevention. “If COVID-19 can be controlled well during the festival, it will help Pakistan rebuild economic growth in an orderly manner, so the economic development will become normal.”

Due to the appropriate policies of the government to respond COVID-19, the people of all walks of life have been making concerted efforts to overcome various economic difficulties. “I firmly believe that Pakistan, China’s friendly neighbor, will eventually win the war against the pandemic and embark on a path of economic recovery.”

Which industries will be the first to recover in Pakistan? There is a saying in the investment circle that “Profit and loss are from the same source”, which means that the reason for which you make money and lose money is likely to be the same.

The catering industry, retail industry and tourism industry are the most hit ones by the COVID-19. These industries will surely take the lead in recovery, once the pandemic is over.

The reason is very simple. Due to the COVID-19, many cities have adopted close-off management. If it is over, people may rush out to enjoy delicious food in restaurants, experience offline shopping and travel to other places or foreign countries.

The flow of people and logistics will drive the recovery of the transportation industry, so I think the transport industry will also be among the first batch of industries to recover.