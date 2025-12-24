Wednesday, December 24, 2025
Plans to increase financial support for Belarus’ private sector by 1.5 times in 2026

MINSK, Dec 24 (BelTA/APP): Plans are in place to increase financial support for businesses by 1.5 times in 2026 and increase support even further in 2027-2030. Belarusian Economy Minister Yuri Chebotar mentioned it at a session of the Board of the Belarusian Fund for Financial Support of Entrepreneurs, BelTA has learned.

The main item on the agenda was the approval of the fund’s strategic development plan for 2026-2030.

The fund’s traditional KPI is the efficiency of financial support for small and medium-sized businesses. Results of the year 2025 show steady positive dynamics: the volume of support via loans and leasing exceeded the target indicators by 2.3 times and the amount of issued guarantees grew by 2.7 times. SMEs from the regions have started applying for financing more often: their share exceeded 75% in January-September 2025.

“We are responding to the increased interest of businesses in affordable capital for the implementation of their projects: in 2026 we plan to increase the volume of financial support by 1.5 times, with further growth in 2027-2030,” said Yuri Chebotar.

In the new five-year period the fund’s operation will advance to a new level by creating an entrepreneurship development center on its basis as a key link in the SME support network.

“The task is to work closely with regional infrastructure entities to hold more thematic events, get proactive citizens involved in business, help new entrepreneurs at the start, and promote growth opportunities for existing companies,” the economy minister emphasized.

