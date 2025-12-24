Children with Disabilities Association signs deal with AGFUND for early intervention system

- Advertisement -

Riyadh, Dec 24 (SPA/APP): The Children with Disabilities Association signed a cooperation agreement with the Arab Gulf Programme for Development (AGFUND) at the King Fahd Center for Rehabilitation in Riyadh on Tuesday to implement in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia the Assessment, Evaluation, and Programming System (AEPS) methodology for early intervention for children with disabilities.

This project aligns with efforts to strengthen early intervention services and enhance assessment and rehabilitation outcomes for children with disabilities.

Under the agreement, AGFUND will support the development of specialized educational and rehabilitation applications based on a comprehensive scientific methodology to assess children’s individual abilities and analyze their educational and rehabilitation needs. This will contribute to the design of customized learning plans that enhance their learning and development opportunities.

Special Advisor to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the King Salman Non-Profit Foundation, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Disabled Children’s Association Prince Sultan bin Salman bin Abdulaziz praised AGFUND’s pioneering role in supporting humanitarian and development initiatives.

He expressed his appreciation for the commitment of Chairman of AGFUND’s Board of Directors Prince Abdulaziz bin Talal bin Abdulaziz to sustaining the longstanding partnership between the association and the program for more than two decades.

Prince Sultan bin Salman also recalled the foundational role of the late Prince Talal bin Abdulaziz in establishing this partnership, commending his forward-looking vision in advancing charitable and humanitarian work.

He noted that this enduring collaboration has had a tangible positive impact on the quality of initiatives and services provided to children with disabilities.