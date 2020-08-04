Photo exhibition held in London highlighting Indian atrocities in IIOJK

LONDON, Aug 04 (APP):The Pakistan High Commission (PHC), London Tuesday organized a day-long photo exhibition to mark one-year of illegal actions of August 5, 2019 by India and the ensuing military siege in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The photos of the Kashmiri victims of Indian atrocities were put on display in the premises of the mission.

The heart-wrenching depictions of the human rights violations and abuses in the IIOJK, documented and widely reported by the UN offices, INGOs, volunteers and international media highlighted the plight of the Kashmiris.

On this occasion, Pakistan High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Mohammad Nafees Zakaria offered Dua and paid homage to the Kashmiri victims and commended their unbreakable resolve and struggle for their right to self-determination.

He briefed the visitors to the exhibition on the developments of Indian illegal actions in the wake of August 5, 2019 and the details of the documented accounts of Indian atrocities against the innocent Kashmiris.

Speaking to the journalists, the high commissioner said such events remind the world of the plight of the Kashmiri people living under Indian military siege for the last one year and help understand the gravity of human rights abuses committed by Indian occupation forces, spreading over decades.

Zakaria said the high commission was organizing a series of events to observe the “Youm-e-Istehsal” on August 5, 2020.

“One year ago on August 5, India took unilateral and illegal measures to change the status of IIOJK and since then the entire population was living under Indian military siege”, he added.

Nafees Zakaria, on the occasion, called upon the international community to intervene to stop bloodshed and genocide of the voiceless and defenceless people and stop Indian atrocities in IIOJK and call India to account for its crimes against humanity.

Observing the social distancing, Kashmiri community and British friends of Kashmir visited the exhibition in small groups during the day and paid glowing tributes to the Kashmiri victims of the IIOJK and expressed solidarity with the besieged Kashmiri people.

They also laid wreath in front of the photos to pay homage to the sacrifices of the IIOJK people rendered during their rightful struggle to self-determination.

Earlier, the high commissioner participated in a virtual International Parliamentary Conference on Kashmir jointly organized by Jammu and Kashmir Self Determination Movement International (JKSDMI) and Youth Parliament of Pakistan (YPP).

In his remarks, he highlighted the ongoing human rights abuses being committed by Indian occupation forces and called for delivery of justice to the Kashmiri victims.

Nafees Zakaria, on the occasion, laid emphasis on bringing the perpetrators of crimes against humanity to account.

He said there was sufficient evidence available in the form of documented accounts of human rights abuses committed by the Indian occupation forces against the defenseless people of Kashmir and prepared by the UN, HRW, Amnesty International, IPTK, APDP JKCCS, and international media to hold India accountable.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan, several British and Pakistani parliamentarians, and Kashmiri leaders addressed the conference.

JKSDMI Chairman Raja Najabat Hussain moderated the event.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Syed Zulfiqar Bukhari who was on an official visit to the high commission for consultation with the Nafees and also witnessed the exhibition.

He appreciated the exhibition and said it would help raise awareness about the ongoing human rights violations in the IIOJK.

The high commissioner briefed Bukhari on services and facilitation provided by the mission for the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bukhari interacted with the officers of the high commission and updated them on various initiatives of the government, particularly its people centric policies.