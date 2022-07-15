Pakistan reaffirms support to Turkiye on Democracy and National Unity Day

ISLAMABAD, Jul 15 (APP): Pakistan on Friday reaffirmed its abiding solidarity and strong support for the people and the government of Turkiye on the sixth Democracy and National Unity Day.

“The heroic struggle of the brave Turkish people against the treacherous coup attempt of 15 July 2016 shows that with unity, courage, resolve and commitment, nations can overcome all odds and challenges,” the Foreign Office said in a statement.

The Foreign Office said the people and government of Pakistan joined their Turkish counterparts in paying tribute to all those martyrs who laid down their lives in defence of Turkiye’s democracy and stability.

“The exceptional relations between our two peoples – embedded in a common religious, cultural, linguistic, and spiritual heritage – go back centuries and have withstood the test of times,” it said.

The FO said with strong resolve of the political leadership on both sides, the historic, multi-faceted strategic relationship between the two countries wiuld continue to grow from strength to strength.