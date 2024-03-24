Pakistan Day celebrated in Milan, Barcelona, Dar es Salaam, Kabul, Berlin

ISLAMABAD, Mar 24 (APP): Pakistan Day was celebrated with great fervour at different country’s missions abroad that arranged events to mark the historic event with active participation of the Pakistani community.

In these events, messages of the President, Prime Minister and Foreign Minister were read and Pakistani flag was hoisted on national anthem.

The Consulate General of Pakistan Milan arranged an Iftar reception which was attended by the senior Italian officials, consular corps, university scholars, and prominent members of Pakistani diaspora in Italy . Students of different Italian Universities were also present.

Speaking at the occasion Consul General Aqsa Nawaz, highlighted the excellent bilateral relations between Pakistan and Italy, including status of high-level contacts, strong institutional mechanisms and outcomes of the recent round of Pakistan Italy Joint Economic Commission held in Rome last year.

She also recalled growing bilateral trade relations and social and cultural linkages. The CG appreciated the role of Pakistani diaspora in Italy for playing a constructive role in the economic development of both countries.

She invited the business community in Italy to explore possibilities of investment and joint ventures in Pakistan.

Separately in the morning, a flag-hoisting ceremony was held at the Chancery.

A flag hoisting Ceremony was held at the Consulate General of Pakistan in Barcelona, Spain to commemorate the National Day of Pakistan.

The event was attended by government officials, politicians, representatives of the consular corps, and members of the Pakistani community including women and children residing in Barcelona.

Speaking on the occasion, Consul General Murad Ali Wazir emphasized the importance of the struggle of the Muslim leaders in especially Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, who was able to lead the Muslim of subcontinent to have a separate homeland for them.

Some of the prominent guests were former-Governor Catalonia Mensurate Garcia, former senator Jose Maria Sala, Ernesto Carrion, Commissioner Immigration Catalonia, Arica Toregroca, Adviser on Foreign Affairs, Representative of Mayor Barcelona Jakeline, Susana Clerici Lopez and member of opposition part in the parliament.

Jose Maria Sala also addressed the event and highlighted the importance of Pakistani community in over social, economic and political fabric of Spanish life.

He assured full support and cooperation to the consulate in maintaining a secure and friendly environment for the Pakistani community members working in Barcelona.

The event was well-attended by a large number of Pakistani community members, including women and children, who turned out in full support of the celebration.

The event served as a platform to celebrate the shared values of unity, culture, and mutual respect between Pakistan and Spain, fostering a stronger bond between the two nations.

A flag hoisting ceremony was held at the High Commission of Pakistan, Dar es Salaam on March 23.

A sizeable number of Pakistani diaspora along with families and their Tanzanian friends attended the event.

High Commissioner Siraj Ahmad Khan hoisted the national flag to the tune of national anthem of Pakistan.

In his remarks, the High Commissioner congratulated the Pakistani community and highlighted the significance of the day.

He paid rich tributes to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and his companions, who worked tirelessly to create an independent country for the Muslims of the Sub-Continent.

The High Commissioner urged the Pakistani community members to play their role in further strengthening of Pakistan – Tanzania relations.

The ceremony concluded with special prayers for the prosperity of Pakistan. 23/03/2024

A flag hoisting ceremony was held at the Embassy of Pakistan, Berlin to commemorate the 84″ National Day of Pakistan. Ambassador of Pakistan to Germany, Saqlain Syedah hoisted the flag, as the national anthem was played, in the presence of friends of Pakistan.

Addressing the audience, the ambassador said “As we hoist our Flag to mark Pakistan Day, we must reiterate our resolve to serve the motherland with all our sincerity and rising above the differences like we did it on this date in the history, to strive for a separate homeland to lead our lives independently.”

He said Pakistan remained firm to its commitments towards the international community for peace and respect for humanity.

She appreciated the role of community members in portraying Pakistan’s positive image in their host countries.

She also noted that though Pakistan was going through multiple challenges, the nation had the potential to overcome them by following the Quaid-e-Azam’s golden principles of unity, faith and discipline.

A large number of community members, local Germans and students attended the simple yet graceful ceremony.

The Embassy of Pakistan, Kabul celebrated 23rd March Pakistan Day with traditional patriotic fervour, conducting a flag hoisting ceremony at its premises.

The event marked a joyous occasion, filled with pride and reverence for the rich heritage and achievements of Pakistan.

The flag-hoisting ceremony served as a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made by the forefathers to secure freedom and sovereignty.

It was a moment of reflection, celebration, and renewed determination to uphold the values and principles that define the essence of Pakistan.