Pakistan a top destination for spiritual tourism: Senator Mushahid

WASHINGTON, Nov 4 (APP): Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed while highlighting Pakistan’s importance as a home to some of the holiest sites for the followers of Buddhism, Hinduism and Sikhism, has stated that the country was a top destination for spiritual tourism.

He was speaking at an event hosted by the Embassy of Pakistan in Washington D. C. on Wednesday to promote the country’s cultural diversity and tourism potential, a press release issued by the Embassy on Thursday said.

Senator Mushahid said that Pakistan was blessed with breathtaking landscapes and rich and diverse cultural and historical heritage.

He said that the warmth and hospitality of the people of Pakistan was the country’s biggest strength. He invited the guests to visit Pakistan to experience firsthand its various splendors.

Senator Mushahid highlighted the tourism opportunities offered by Pakistan including majestic mountains, fertile plains, deserts and beautiful coastline.

In his welcome remarks, Ambassador Dr. Asad Majeed Khan said that Pakistan was the birthplace and proud inheritor of great civilizations like Mehrgarh, Gandhara and Indus.

He highlighted the Embassy’s efforts during COVID-19 pandemic to arrange virtual tours to bring Pakistan’s beautiful landscape and millennia old cultural heritage to the people in USA.

The event also included introduction to Pakistani cuisine and music. An exhibit of photographs showcasing various aspects of Pakistan’s natural and architectural beauty, its vibrant people and rich culture was also displayed.

The guests, representing various walks of American life, deeply appreciated the Embassy’s efforts to promote Pakistan’s culture and tourism.

The event was the second in the series of events planned to celebrate Pakistan’s 75th Anniversary.