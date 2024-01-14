Pak envoy visits China-Pakistan Economic, Cultural Exchange Center in Chengdu

BEIJING, Jan 14 (APP): Pakistan Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi, visited the China-Pakistan Economic and Cultural Exchange Incubation Center in Chengdu, China.

The Incubation Center is a platform for economic, trade, and cultural exchanges between China and Pakistan, jointly created by the Consulate General of Pakistan in Chengdu and the Pakistan-Sichuan Chamber of Commerce.

During his visit, Hashmi paid special attention to the sale and market prospects of Pakistani goods exhibited in the centers, including carpets, clothes, and handicrafts.

“Pakistan’s products are of excellent quality and have distinctive characteristics, making them highly favored by the local people,” said Li Hongwu, Director of the Incubation Center and the Chairman of the Pakistan-Sichuan Chamber of Commerce, China Economic Net (CEN) reported.

“We are currently witnessing significant trading activities in agricultural and sideline products, which showcase the growing economic ties between our two countries. We have also received strong interest from several enterprises in the light industry and construction material sectors, who are keen on establishing partnerships with Pakistani counterparts.”

Hashmi remarked, “I am particularly interested in the Chamber of Commerce’s initiatives related to the establishment of industrial parks, cultural tourism, and the Lahore-Chengdu direct flight. These projects hold great potential for further enhancing our bilateral cooperation and connectivity.”

Both parties also discussed cooperation to establish an e-commerce platform and organize exhibitions and sales events, which can further promote trade and cultural exchanges between the countries.

