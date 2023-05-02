Pak Consul General visits Pakistani stalls in Canton Fair, Guangzhou

BEIJING, May 2 (APP): Acting Consul General of Pakistan in Guangzhou Sardar Muhammad has visited stalls set up by Pakistani companies to showcase their products at the 133rd China Import and Export Fair also known as Canton Fair in Guangzhou, Guangdong province of China.

The Pakistani companies have set up eight stalls in Phase 3 of the fair which started on Monday and will last till May 5, according to the Pakistan Embassy, Beijing.

This is the first physical participation of Pakistani companies in the Fair after three years break when due to Covid-19 restrictions regular physical participation could not take place.

The Pakistani companies taking part as exhibitors in the Fair mainly deal in textile products. The items on display include bedding, bed sheets, quilts, pillows, pillowcases, towels, curtains, stationery items, bags and sports-wear articles.

Alongside the Pakistani exhibitors, there are a number of Pakistani businessmen who are visiting the Canton Fair as buyers.

The Canton Fair kicked off on April 15, provides an excellent platform for Pakistani entrepreneurs to showcase their products and services to potential investors, buyers, and partners all around the world.

As one of the world’s largest trade fairs held annually, this year the Canton Fair has also extended numerous opportunities to Pakistani entrepreneurs to develop trade ties with the world.

According to official sources, Pakistan’s export to South China region including Guangdong increased a lot in recent years. In 2019 it was around $550 million, which has jumped to nearly $1 billion in 2022 because people here have a great likeness towards Pakistan.

An official said that Pakistani businessmen have been attending the Canton Fair for decades and presently it plays a significant role in promoting trade relations between Pakistan and China.

This platform offers ample opportunities for Pakistani entrepreneurs to develop an understanding of the latest trends in international business and trade practices.

The Canton Fair also provides a platform for Pakistani entrepreneurs to develop a wide range of trade connections, partnerships, and networks with both local and international organizations.

The export-oriented fair has showcased 16 product categories with 54 exhibition sections and nearly 70,000 exhibition booths. Around 73 percent of exhibitors are from countries and regions along the Belt and Road Initiative.