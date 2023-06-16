Over 74,500 Pakistani pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia to perform hajj

MAKKAH MUKARMA, Jun 16 (APP):A total of 70,567 Pakistani intending pilgrims participating in the government scheme have arrived in Saudi Arabia to prepare for and perform the Hajj pilgrimage.

Spokesman Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Muhammad Umer Butt told APP that the flight operation carrying intending pilgrims is scheduled to conclude on June 21, with the final flight arriving in Saudi Arabia to transport them.

Regarding the Haram Guides deployed at the exit points of Masjid al-Haram, the spokesperson mentioned that they efficiently guided 81,000 pilgrims to their respective destinations after Friday prayers.

In response to a question, he said that a total of six intending pilgrims participating in the government scheme have unfortunately passed away due to various reasons thus far.

/395