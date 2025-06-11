Nine killed in South Africa floods as swollen river washes away minibus carrying school children

- Advertisement -

LUSAKA, Zambia , Jun 11 (AA/APP): Nine people were confirmed dead while three school children survived after heavy floods swept away a minibus in South Africa’s Eastern Cape Province on Tuesday.

An earlier statement by the Eastern Cape Provincial Government said that six bodies were found in Decoligny village in Mthatha, while a seventh body was recovered at Tsolo near the Bedlana River.

“Devastating weather conditions which brought intense cold, heavy rains and flash floods have also caused significant damage to road infrastructure, the displacement of residents and disruption of essential services. Seven people have tragically lost their lives due to recent flooding emanating from inclement weather conditions,” it said.

Around 10 pm (2000GMT) two more bodies were reported to have been recovered, with local media adding the three pupils that survived the minibus incident did so by clinging onto trees.

Earlier Tuesday, the South African Weather Service (SAWS) placed the Eastern Cape on orange alert, warning of disruptive weather conditions including snowfall and damaging winds.

SAWS also issued an orange level five warning for KwaZulu-Natal Province, and while no fatalities were reported, the province recorded heavy snowfall, with authorities urging residents to stay indoors.