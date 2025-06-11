43.4 C
International News

China holds internet civilization conference in Hefei

HEFEI, Jun 11 (Xinhua/APP): The 2025 China Internet Civilization Conference opened in Hefei, the capital city of east China’s Anhui Province, on Tuesday.

Li Shulei, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, attended the conference and delivered a keynote speech.

Themed on gathering positive energy online and fostering new trends of the times, the event brought together delegates from central and local authorities, major news portals, as well as heads of online social organizations and internet businesses, scholars, internet celebrities, and students.

Delegates to the conference called for consolidating and strengthening the mainstream public opinion online, boosting the vitality of internet culture, and reforming and improving the mechanisms for cyberspace governance.

These efforts aim to ensure internet users have a greater sense of fulfillment, happiness, and security, said the delegates.

