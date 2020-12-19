As COVID-19 caseload in India crossed 10 million mark, the opposition leaders attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over failure of the “unplanned lockdown” strategy to fulfill his claim of defeating virus within 21 days.

India’s COVID-19 caseload surpassed 10 million mark on Saturday, adding one million cases in nearly a month, while the total number of recoveries surged to 9.5 million, according to the Indian health ministry data.

“1 crore Covid infections with almost 1.5 lakh deaths! The unplanned lockdown did not manage to win the battle in 21 days’ as the PM claimed, but it surely destroyed millions of lives in the country.” Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said taking a dig at Modi’s remarks in March that the Mahabharata war was won in 18 days and the war against coronavirus will take 21 days.

A day after announcing a national lockdown for three weeks in March, Narendra Modi had said the “battle of Mahabharata was won in 18 days, the war the whole country is fighting against coronavirus will take 21 days.”

“Our aim is to win this war in 21 days,” he said interacting with the citizens of his parliamentary constituency Varanasi via video link.

According to Indian media, the country’s COVID-19 case tally had surpassed the two million mark on August 7, three million on August 23 and four million on September 5. It went past five million on September 16, six million on September 28, seven million on October 11, eight million on October 29, and surpassed nine million on November 20.