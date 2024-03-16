Masood Khan presents credentials to Jamaica’s GG as non-resident Ambassador

UNITED NATIONS, Mar 16 (APP): Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States, Masood Khan, presented his credential to the Governor General of Jamaica, Sir Patrick Linton Allen, as a non-resident Ambassador to the Caribbean country during his visit to Kingston on March 11 to 13, according to a Pakistani embassy press release.

The ambassador conveyed the greetings of the President and Prime Minister of Pakistan to the Governor General. The Government of Pakistan, he said, desired to strengthen ties with Jamaica in diverse areas.

Governor General Allen felicitated Masood Khan on his appointment as non-resident Ambassador and conveyed his willingness to boost bilateral ties.

Earlier on March 12, the Pakistani envoy called on Senator Kamina Johnson Smith, Minister of Foreign Affairs & Foreign Trade, and presented a copy of his letter of Credence.

The Ambassador said he would work hard to building a more strong, vibrant and diverse partnership between Pakistan and Jamaica.

They also discussed a wide range of bilateral matters and agreed to enhance bilateral trade, collaborate at the United Nations and other multilateral fora on candidatures, climate change, seabed issues and peace and security.

Ambassador Masood Khan stressed the need for early finalization of Framework Agreement on Cooperation between Pakistan and Jamaica. The foreign minister assured her full cooperation.

The ambassador also thanked the foreign minister for Jamaica’s contribution in the revival of international cricket in Pakistan.

During his visit, he also meet with Pakistani diaspora living in Kingston on March 11 at an event hosted by a community activist Tariq Malik.

The ambassador lauded the positive role being played by the community and urged them to invest back in their motherland.

Ambassador Khan also urged the diaspora to maintain unity in their ranks and must not be dissuaded through fake news propaganda.

He urged business leaders to capitalize on the abundant opportunities in Pakistan, especially in sectors such as IT, agriculture, energy, and minerals, which offer countless investment opportunities.

The ambassador also attended the budget speech at the Parliament delivered by Nigel Clarke, Minister of Finance and the Public Service.

In addition, he attended a reception hosted by the foreign minister in the honour of newly accredited Ambassadors/High Commissioners.

