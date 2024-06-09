Mashariq announces arrival of Over 300,000 pilgrims in Makkah from 18 Countries

ISLAMABAD, Jun 09 (APP):Motawifs Pilgrims for South-East Asia Countries Company (Mashariq) has welcomed over 300,000 pilgrims from 18 countries to Makkah to perform Hajj.

According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), Mashariq Board Member and CEO Waleed Mohammed Rasheedy emphasized the company’s commitment to providing maximum comfort and facilitation during pilgrims’ stays.

This, he said, comes in line with the Kingdom’s directives to care for pilgrims, Umrah performers, and visitors, ensuring the provision of top-notch services and facilities for them to perform their rituals in a spiritual atmosphere.