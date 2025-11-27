Kazakhstan invests over USD 120 mln in Turkmenistan

- Advertisement -

ASTANA, Nov 27 (Kazinform/APP) : Mutual trade between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan more than quadrupled over the past five years, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said during the extended-attendance talks with President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov at the Akorda Palace, Qazinform News Agency reports.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said Kazakhstan attaches exceptional importance the state visit of Serdar Berdimuhamedov. His visit is expected to bring multifaceted interstate relations between the two states to a new level. Relying on centuries-old friendship, good neighborliness, and shared cultural and historical values, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan have built strong and harmonious relations that are steadily developing in the spirit of strategic partnership. He noted the countries established productive cooperation between the two countries at all levels.

The Head of State noted the countries share a common vision and similar views on the development of the situation on many issues of the regional and international agenda. He announced that during the negotiations, they thoroughly discussed current topics of bilateral cooperation.

The two leaders agreed to focus on the development of trade and economic cooperation. According to the President, over the past five years, the volume of mutual trade has increased more than fourfold and today exceeds half a billion US dollars.

About 140 companies with Turkmen capital make a significant contribution to strengthening trade and economic ties between the two nations. Notably, Kazakhstan’s investments in Turkmenistan’s economy have exceeded USD 120 million. Earlier Qazinform News Agency reported, Tokayev, Berdimuhamedov held talks in Akorda.