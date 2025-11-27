Thursday, November 27, 2025
Tropical Storm “Koto” expected to bring unsettled weather to Brunei

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, Nov. 27 (Xinhua/APP): Tropical Storm Koto is expected to influence weather conditions across Brunei, bringing more frequent showers and thundershowers that may at times be accompanied by gusty winds, according to the Brunei Meteorological Department on Wednesday.

The active weather pattern is forecast to persist until Sunday, the department said.

The public should expect more frequent rainfall with occasional strong winds.

Over Brunei waters, sea conditions are currently moderate to rough, with wave heights ranging between 1.0 and 3.5 meters.

The public, road users, and fishermen are advised to exercise caution and take necessary safety measures during this period of unsettled weather.

