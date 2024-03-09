China’s traditional weaving magic to tap international market

BEIJING, Mar. 9 (APP): “We will bring more products of traditional Chinese culture to the world!” said Jin Ruirui, a deputy to the 14th National People’s Congress (NPC), and a Yi embroidery inheritor.

Yi embroidery is a form of intangible cultural heritage that has a long history and rich culture. It is a folk art that uses needles and colored thread to decorate fabric with various patterns and symbols, he said in an interview with China Economic Net (CEN).

After graduation from college, Jin came back to her hometown and set up her own Yi embroidery company, hoping to help more local embroiderers who know well about the culture employed, empowering rural women and revitalizing the countryside.

With a history of more than 1,700 years, Yi embroidery is the “fingertip art” that the Yi people are proud of. Jin Ruirui told the reporter that last year she was very honored to participate in the Milan Fashion Week in Italy, and took her embroidery to the international stage.

“It was my very first time going abroad! ” She smiled, adding that she felt very proud to see Yi embroidery, which has been inherited for more than 1,700 years, go global.

Jin noted said that many foreigners are quite interested in Yi embroidery and other Chinese intangible cultural heritage. Therefore, how to turn such culture into something enchanting enough that overseas customers would like to buy remains a question worth thinking about.

Returning home, she focused more on inheriting and innovating Yi embroidery culture, and exploring more products that could integrate with the international market.

“That trip did open my mind,” Jin said that she was impressed by the love that the international friends showed for Chinese culture.

“I would continue to use new technologies and methods to improve the quality and efficiency of Yi embroidery production, while preserving its traditional craftsmanship and soul,” Jin told the reporter. She said that she was looking forward to attending the Paris Fashion Week this year and bringing more Yi embroidery products to the world.

APP/asg