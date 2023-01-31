China strongly condemns suicide blast in Peshawar

BEIJING, Jan 31 (APP): China on Tuesday strongly condemned Monday’s suicide bombing at a mosque in Peshawar that left scores of people martyred.

“The Chinese side is deeply shocked by the incident and expressed deep condolences to the victims and members of the bereaved families,” Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning said during her regular media briefing.

“China firmly opposes all forms of terrorism and firmly supports the efforts made by the Pakistani side to combat terrorism to

maintain national stability and protect people’s lives,” Mao said.

Condemning the terrorist attack at the mosque, the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan tweeted, “We feel deeply grieved and pay our deepest condolences to the families of victims and injured of the tragedy.”