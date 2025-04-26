China leads 2024 global wind installations

- Advertisement -

BEIJING, Apr 26 (APP):The world’s wind industry installed a record 117 GW of new capacity in 2024, and China led the world in new installations both onshore and offshore, ahead of the US, Germany, India and Brazil respectively rounding out the top 5, the Global Wind Report 2025 released by Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC) said.

According to the report, in 2024, newly grid-connected wind power in China reached nearly 80 GW, surpassing the previous installation record set in 2023.

Cumulative wind power installed capacity was over 520 GW, accounting for almost half of the world’s total. By the year-end, the installed capacity of wind power and solar PV power generation reached 1,400 GW, exceeding thermal power capacity for the first time in China’s history, CEN reported on Saturday.

The reports also mentioned that the clean energy sector, including renewables, nuclear power, electricity grids, energy storage, EVs and railways, contributed 10% of China’s GDP in 2024, which has become the top driver of the country’s economic growth.