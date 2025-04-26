Huawei delegation meets Health Minister

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Apr 26 (APP):A high-level delegation from Huawei called on Federal Minister for Health, Mustafa Kamal on Saturday.

During the meeting, detailed discussions were held on enhancing digital primary healthcare and advancing the smart healthcare project.

The dialogue focused particularly on improving the quality of healthcare services in Pakistan’s rural areas and basic health units.

Federal Minister Mustafa Kamal emphasized that revolutionary changes are being introduced in the health sector through modern technology.

He further stated that rapid progress is being made on promoting the telemedicine system, which will soon enable citizens to access doctors and medicines at their doorstep.

The Minister added that every possible step is being taken to reduce the burden on hospitals.