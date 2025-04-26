26.6 C
Islamabad
Sunday, April 27, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNationalHuawei delegation meets Health Minister
National

Huawei delegation meets Health Minister

9
- Advertisement -
ISLAMABAD, Apr 26 (APP):A high-level delegation from Huawei called on Federal Minister for Health, Mustafa Kamal on Saturday.
During the meeting, detailed discussions were held on enhancing digital primary healthcare and advancing the smart healthcare project.
The dialogue focused particularly on improving the quality of healthcare services in Pakistan’s rural areas and basic health units.
Federal Minister Mustafa Kamal emphasized that revolutionary changes are being introduced in the health sector through modern technology.
He further stated that rapid progress is being made on promoting the telemedicine system, which will soon enable citizens to access doctors and medicines at their doorstep.
The Minister added that every possible step is being taken to reduce the burden on hospitals.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan