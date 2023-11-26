Caretaker PM to embark on a bilateral visit to UAE

ISLAMABAD, Nov 26 (APP): Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar- ul- Haq Kakar on Sunday will embark on a three-day bilateral visit to the United Arab Emirates.

During the visit on Nov 26-28, the prime minister will meet President of the UAE Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed.

“This engagement will provide an opportunity to advance bilateral ties in all spheres including political, economic, trade, investment, cultural, defence and people-to- people relations,” Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press statement.

The visit will include signing of MoUs between Pakistan and the UAE in a range of areas including investment cooperation in the sectors of energy, port operations projects, waste water treatment, food security, logistics, mining, aviation, and banking and financial services.

“Pakistan and the UAE enjoy warm and long-standing fraternal ties that have stood multiple tests of time,” it was added.