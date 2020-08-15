British Pakistanis, Kashmiris, Sikhs mark India’s Independence day as black day

LONDON, Aug 15 (APP): Thousands of the British Pakistani and Kashmiri community held a big peaceful demonstration outside Indian High Commission London on Saturday afternoon to mark India’s Independence day as ‘Black day’ which was also joined by Indian Sikh community.

The participants expressed their full solidarity with the defenceless and oppressed people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), who were struggling to achieve their inalienable right to self determination and freedom from Indian yoke for the last over seven decades.

The participants were carrying flags of Pakistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Khalistan strongly condemned the Indian forces atrocities being perpetrated against innocent and defenceless people of IIOJK to crush their indigenous struggle to the right of self determination granted to them by the United Nation Security Council.

The participants of the rally urged the international community including the United Kingdom to play their vital role to stop Indian massive human rights violation in IIOJK and immediately implement the UN Security Council resolutions on Kashmir to enable the Kashmiris to decide their future destiny through UN sponsored plebiscite.

The participants rejected the Indian governments scrapping of Aricle 370 and Article 35 A in IIOJK and termed it an attempt to alter the demographic structure of the occupied region.

They also condemned the complete blackout in occupied Kashmir by India and called upon the international community including the United Kingdom (UK) to exert pressure on India to immediately end the siege of the occupied valley by the brutal Indian occupation forces.

The protestors including men, women and children belonging to different walks of life and political parties chanted full throat anti-India, anti-Modi and pro-freedom slogans including ‘Kashmiris wants freedom from India’, ‘stop killings and the massive violation of human rights in IIOJK’, ‘Freedom is our right’, ‘India free Kashmir’, ‘Kashmiris need world attention’, ‘Pakistan Zindabad’, ‘Khalistan zindaba’, Modi next Hitlar for Kashmirirs’, ‘freedom movements of Kashmir and Khalistan zindabad’, ‘Modi the biggest terrorist’, ‘Indian occupation forces get out of Kashmir’.

The participant called for the implementing UN Resolution 47 on Kashmir, saying, the world should impose economic sanctions against India for genocide of Kashmiris, Kashmir is bleeding and hold India accountable for killing Kashmiris.

“We, we will resist India everywhere in the world, we demand plebiscite in Kashmir and never rest till we get it, Unresolved Kashmir is posing a threat of nuclear war and UN should pay attention to the issue”, they demanded.

The Sikh participants on the occasion hoisted Khalistan flag infront of Indian High Commission London.

The participants and the Kashmiri leaders on the occasion reiterated the commitment of the people of Kashmir that freedom struggle would continue till the realization of birth right to self determination and freedom of Kashmir from Indian subjugation.

British metropolitian police were also present for the security of British Pakistani and Sikh protesters and counter any untoward incident.

Later the participants disbursed peacefully.