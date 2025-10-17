Belarus to host Travel HUB Commonwealth forum in 2026

- Advertisement -

MINSK, Oct 17 (BelTA/APP): Belarus will host its first Travel Hub Commonwealth international tourism forum on 7-9 April 2026. It will become part of the 4th Belarusian-Russian Tourism Congress, which will bring key industry projects together under one roof, BelTA learned from the press service of the CIS Executive Committee.

The Travel Hub Commonwealth will complement the business program of the congress with sections on mountain, rural, and eco-tourism. Particular attention will be paid to patriotic tourism. The joint format will bring together government representatives, tour operators, hoteliers, restaurateurs, and experts at a single venue. The event will allow participants to present successful case studies and develop specific tourism products.

At a press conference on the preparations for the congress, project manager Yulia Zaykova summarized the outcomes of the 5th forum, which was held in Dagestan on 1-3 October. The event was attended by over 600 people from the CIS countries and other states.

A memorandum of understanding was signed on the sidelines of the forum between the organizers of the Travel Hub Commonwealth and the Belarusian-Russian Tourism Congress. The document is aimed at mutual information, consultation, and expert support, joint organization of congress events, as well as the promotion of tourism projects.

“Combining the two platforms will make it possible to consolidate the efforts of government representatives, businesses, industry associations, educational institutions, and the media to implement joint initiatives and strengthen cooperation in the field of tourism and the creative economy,” Yulia Zaykova said.

Tourism development as part of the creative economy is also discussed on other platforms of the assembly. For instance, the international Commonwealth of Fashion forum will be held in the Tauride Palace on 19-21 November. One of the round tables will be dedicated to fashion tourism.

Furthermore, the Travel Hub Commonwealth will hold a series of business events as part of the St. Petersburg International Tourism Forum TRAVEL HUB. Journey. Winter, scheduled for 13 December. It will bring together leading industry experts; the topics of discussion will include the development of tourism cooperation within the CIS, improving legislation, and traveler safety. One of the sections is being prepared in cooperation with the Eurasian Alliance of Mountain Resorts.

Filipp Guly, Chairman of the Board of the National Union of Tourism Industry, expressed hope that the 4th Belarusian-Russian Tourism Congress will become a platform for making real deals. He noted the need to create educational projects and standardize terminology within the tourism industry of the CIS countries, as this would simplify interaction between industry participants.

Sergei Khvorostyany, a representative of the Eurasian Alliance of Mountain Resorts, expects the congress to provide a comprehensive discussion on ski and all-season tourism. He spoke about plans to create joint resort programs between Rosa Khutor and the Belarusian ski center Silichi.

The congress will also feature the international WHERETOEAT restaurant award ceremony, along with a presentation of a specialized exhibition for the hotel and restaurant business.