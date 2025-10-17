Friday, October 17, 2025
IRSA releases 76,400 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, Oct 17 (APP):Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 76,400 cusecs of water from various rim stations with inflow of 76,800 cusecs.
According to the data released by IRSA, Tarbela Dam has already attained its maximum conservation level of 1550.00 feet, which was 148.00 feet higher than the dead level of 1402.00 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam were recorded as 39,400 cusecs and 39,000 cusecs, respectively.
River Jhelum at Mangla Dam has also attained its maximum conservation level of 1242 feet, which was 192 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 9,400 cusecs each respectively.
The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 49,000, 36,100, 67,300, and 37,500 cusecs, respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 10,300 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera, and 10,500 cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala.
