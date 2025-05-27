Al-Sudais directs shortened Friday sermons, prayer intervals to protect pilgrims from heat, overcrowding during Hajj

- Advertisement -

By Rehan Khan

MAKKAH AL MUKARRAMAH, May 27 (APP): President of Religious Affairs at the Grand Mosque in Makkah and the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, Sheikh Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Sudais on Tuesday directed Imams and Khateebs to shorten the Friday sermon and prayer, and to limit the interval between the Adhan and Iqamah for all prayers to between five and ten minutes in a move to safeguarding the well-being of pilgrims during the Hajj season of 1446 AH.

The directive comes amid soaring summer temperatures and the anticipated arrival of millions of worshippers, many of whom are elderly or physically vulnerable. Dr. Al-Sudais emphasized that the decision reflects a deep understanding of the challenges pilgrims face and the Presidency’s commitment to ensuring a spiritually fulfilling yet physically manageable worship experience.

“In light of the intense heat and heavy crowds at the Two Holy Mosques, this measure aims to prevent sunstroke, heat exhaustion, and fatigue,” Dr. Al-Sudais said. “Shortening the time between the Adhan and Iqamah and ensuring the combined duration of the Friday sermon and prayer does not exceed 15 minutes is essential for the comfort and safety of the guests of Allah.”

He further noted that the decision aligns with Islamic principles of mercy, ease, and the removal of hardship – particularly relevant during the physically demanding days of Hajj.

“The pulpit of the Two Holy Mosques holds a special place in the hearts of Muslims,” he added. “This approach allows worshippers to benefit from the sermon’s spiritual guidance without prolonged exposure to the elements, especially in the Mataf area, upper floors, and open courtyards.”

Dr. Al-Sudais reaffirmed the Presidency’s dedication to serving pilgrims in accordance with the vision and directives of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Crown Prince, underscoring the importance of proactive measures to promote public welfare.

The initiative is expected to significantly ease congestion and enhance pilgrims’ comfort, aligning with the higher objectives of Shariah by prioritizing health, safety, and facilitation in worship.