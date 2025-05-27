Salman Agha promises ‘fearless but not careless’ cricket as T20I captain

- Advertisement -

By Muhammad Naeem Khan Niazi

LAHORE, May 27 (APP): Pakistan T20I captain Salman Ali Agha has said that Pakistan cricket team will follow modern day attacking cricket approach under him and play ‘fearless but not careless’ cricket.

Addressing a pre-series press conference at the media center of the Gaddafi stadium here on Tuesday evening, he said it is a luxury to have so many aggressive players in the pool, adding that explosive Hasan Nawaz will play in the middle order as he proved his mettle in the middle as well.

“No team is an easy opposition in international and we will try to play good cricket and overcome Bangladesh in the three match series,” he responded.

On Sufyan Muqeem’s absence in the team, he reasoned that Gaddafi stadium pitch is not that helpful for spinner and that’s why he was not included in the team for the Bangladesh series. However, he added that Sufyan Muqeem will be part of the future white-ball cricket of Pakistan.

Praising Bangladesh’s current fast bowling trio, Agha said that Bangladesh has the best fast bowling trio in their recent history, adding that the Men in Green have their plans against the Bangladesh bowlers. He further said that Bangladesh is a quality side.

Acknowledging the role of Babar, Rizwan and Shaheen in the white-ball cricket in future, Salman said Pakistan has certain young cricketers who can replace any cricketer at any number. He said Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Shah Afridi have won many matches for the country and brought glory.

Salman Ali Agha attributed quick changes in the team as part of the plans to prepare a pool of 20-25 cricketers who could be available for selection for the ICC T20I World Cup 2026 in Sri Lanka, adding that these players will help in replacements if injury occurs to some players.

“It’s a good headache to have too many in-form players for team selection as captain,” he responded, adding that this will help him form a good team to do well at the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 and beyond.

Salman Ali Agha, to a query, hinted at inclusion of some senior players as well in the T20I squad for the upcoming T20I World Cup, adding that only those team do well at the international level which keep a balance between youth and age.

On the team selection on PSL X performances, Salman said that the team has been selected on the PSL X performances but players’ international performance was not ignored in the selection of the current team. He said that most of the current team have done really well on international circuit.

On captain and head-coach’s say in team selection, Salman Ali Agha said captain and head-coach are heard in playing eleven, adding that, during his New Zealand tour as captain, the team management listened to his voice on the playing eleven.

Salman Ali Agha said that maximum players will be provided opportunity in the current T20I series and future assignments, adding that Hasan Nawaz will play in the middle order as he has proved his metal played in the middle order as well.

Salman Ali Agha admitted the fact that quick-bowler Mohammad Wasim was picked for the T20I series against Bangladesh despite nursing an injury which he sustained during the PSL X, adding that the team physios were working on his rehabilitation and no decision has been made yet on his selection in the playing eleven.