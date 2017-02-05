Gilani, Shah thank Pakistan for unflinching support on Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, Feb 5 (APP): Chairman of All Parties Hurriyet
Conference, Syed Ali Gilani and senior Hurriyet leader, Shabbir
Ahmad Shah have expressed gratitude to government of Pakistan, its
people, and army for their unflinching support to the people of
Jammu Kashmir who are carrying on just struggle to achieve their
inalienable right to self-determination.
According to Kashmir Media Service, the leaders in their
statements said people of Jammu and Kashmir are challenging a big
power and Pakistan is the only country that extends its continuous
support to their cause.
“We are highly thankful to Pakistan for its categorical
support and hope the country plays more effective role in this
regard by activating all its embassies and allocating them the
task of highlighting Kashmir issue and human rights violations,”
Syed Ali Gilani said.
He said Kashmir is an internationally accepted issue. He
also paid tributes to former chief of Jamaat-e-Islami, Pakistan,
Qazi Hussain Ahmad for his supreme services for the Kashmir cause.
Syed Ali Gilani urged the people of Pakistan to organise
demonstrations and highlight Kashmir dispute and gross human
rights violations perpetrated by Indian troops in the occupied
territory.
Shabbir Ahmad Shah said observing the Kashmir Solidarity Day
on February 5, by Pakistan, Azad Kashmir, Pakistani and Kashmiri
people across the world is encouraging and praiseworthy.
Other Hurriyet leaders including Farooq Ahmad Dar, Shabbir
Ahmad Dar, Muhammad Iqbal Mir, Imtiyaz Ahmad Reshi andGhulam Nabi
War also hailed the role of Pakistan in highlighting the worst
human rights violations in Kashmir.
