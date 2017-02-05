Gilani, Shah thank Pakistan for unflinching support on Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, Feb 5 (APP): Chairman of All Parties Hurriyet

Conference, Syed Ali Gilani and senior Hurriyet leader, Shabbir

Ahmad Shah have expressed gratitude to government of Pakistan, its

people, and army for their unflinching support to the people of

Jammu Kashmir who are carrying on just struggle to achieve their

inalienable right to self-determination.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the leaders in their

statements said people of Jammu and Kashmir are challenging a big

power and Pakistan is the only country that extends its continuous

support to their cause.

“We are highly thankful to Pakistan for its categorical

support and hope the country plays more effective role in this

regard by activating all its embassies and allocating them the

task of highlighting Kashmir issue and human rights violations,”

Syed Ali Gilani said.

He said Kashmir is an internationally accepted issue. He

also paid tributes to former chief of Jamaat-e-Islami, Pakistan,

Qazi Hussain Ahmad for his supreme services for the Kashmir cause.

Syed Ali Gilani urged the people of Pakistan to organise

demonstrations and highlight Kashmir dispute and gross human

rights violations perpetrated by Indian troops in the occupied

territory.

Shabbir Ahmad Shah said observing the Kashmir Solidarity Day

on February 5, by Pakistan, Azad Kashmir, Pakistani and Kashmiri

people across the world is encouraging and praiseworthy.

Other Hurriyet leaders including Farooq Ahmad Dar, Shabbir

Ahmad Dar, Muhammad Iqbal Mir, Imtiyaz Ahmad Reshi andGhulam Nabi

War also hailed the role of Pakistan in highlighting the worst

human rights violations in Kashmir.