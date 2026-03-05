China has intensified its mediation work, will send special envoy to Middle East: Mao Ning

BEIJING, Mar 5 (APP): Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Thursday that China is deeply concerned about the current tense situation in the Middle East and recently has intensified its mediation efforts.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has held phone talks with foreign ministers from Russia, Iran, Oman, France, Israel, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, etc, exchanging in-depth views on the regional situation, emphasizing that the purposes and principles of the UN Charter should be abided by, and opposing the wanton use of force in international relations, she said during her regular briefing when asked about what efforts China has made to mediate and de escalate the situation and what work it will carry out in the next stage, amid ongoing military strikes by the US and Israel against Iran and continued escalation of regional tensions.

Wang pointed out that military operations must be stopped immediately to return to dialogue and negotiation as soon as possible, avoid further escalation of tensions and spillover of conflicts. He called on the parties to the conflict to earnestly fulfill their international obligations, ensure the safety of civilians, and refrain from attacking civilian facilities, the spokesperson added.

Mao added that the protraction of war and escalation of conflicts are not in the interests of any party. China believes that war and force cannot fundamentally solve problems, and dialogue and negotiation are the right way to resolve issues. Resolving differences through political and diplomatic means should be adhered to. China will continue to maintain communication, strengthen mediation, and build consensus with all relevant parties, including the parties to the conflict.

China will send Zhai Jun, special envoy of the Chinese government concerning the Middle East issue, to visit the Middle East region in the near future to make positive efforts to promote the de-escalation of tensions, Mao said.

Regarding China sending Zhai to visit the Middle East, Mao said at the same press conference that, “We will release updates in a timely manner, and you may stay tuned.”

APP/asg