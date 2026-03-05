CJP stresses role of police in ensuring fair investigation and justice delivery

ISLAMABAD, Mar 05 (APP): Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Yahya Afridi on Thursday emphasized that effective justice delivery in the country depends on fair, objective and professional investigation by the police.

He expressed these views while interacting with a delegation of 42 probationary officers of the Police Service of Pakistan belonging to the 52nd Common Training Programme at the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

The officers, who are currently attending a Professional Exchange Programme at the Federal Judicial Academy, visited the apex court as part of their institutional engagement with key justice sector institutions.

The delegation was jointly led by the Director General of the Federal Judicial Academy and the Deputy Commandant of the National Police Academy.

During the interactive session, the chief justice highlighted key features of Pakistan’s criminal justice system and underscored the central role of the police in ensuring professional investigation, adherence to lawful procedures and protection of citizens’ rights.

He observed that the police and the courts are integral components of the criminal justice system, each entrusted with distinct yet complementary responsibilities in the administration of justice. He said while the police are responsible for impartial and lawful investigation, the courts decide cases on the basis of evidence presented before them.

The chief justice expressed confidence that the exposure provided at the Federal Judicial Academy would enhance the officers’ understanding of courtroom standards, evidentiary requirements and fair trial principles, thereby strengthening institutional coordination within the justice system.

He advised the probationary officers to uphold integrity, fairness and fidelity to the rule of law throughout their careers. He further stressed that as public servants they must remain accessible, courteous and responsive to citizens, noting that responsive governance begins with respect for the law and the people it is meant to protect.

At the end of the visit, souvenirs were exchanged between the participants as a gesture of institutional goodwill.