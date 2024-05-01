Labour Day – A reminder for better facilities to workers

By Fakhar e Alam

PESHAWAR, May 1 (APP): When international labor community was observing International Labour Day, scores of illiterate laborers in Pakistan were totally unaware of this global phenomenon.

Although rallies and processions were taken out in different parts of country yet many preferred to remain at their job place on this day despite being a public holiday, to earn living for their families whether in convenient or exploitive environment.

Like many parts of Pakistan, May First is observed the world over as International Labor Day to pay homage to the sacrifices of 1886 Chicago workers who sacrificed their lives demanding eight hours duty a day.

People gathered at roads and streets to renew their pledge sending a message to employers to provide proper wages and healthy environment under this year’s theme of “ensuring laborers’ safety and health at work place.”

But, there are many like Irshad Ullah, a marble miner of Warsak Road, who was busy cutting raw marble slabs in his factory even on this holiday exclusively announced for him.

Enjoying the national song “A jawan Jeet Hai Tera Nishan” from his mobile, this miner woke up early in the morning even on May Day to support his two assistants in fulfilling the orders placed by customers.

“No one can understand the pain of a married unemployed person other than me. Had my father not sold a piece of land for setting up my marble business; today I may have become a stigma for my family,” he remarked remembering the gone hard days.

Hailing from Amankot Nowshera district, Irshadullah once faced a great financial crisis, anxiety and depression, before his fortune turned around through the marble and granite business.

“My family financially supported me by establishing a small-scale business and today I am living a respectable life,” he remarked. “All this happened with the benediction of Allah Almighty and my hard work.”

Many like Irshadullah who was once a hard-working laborer, opt for going to work only because a day missed of working means for them to bring hardship to their families.

“Labor Day is not just about paying tributes to workers but also teaching them about their rights and stopping them from being exploited,” said a labor laws expert advocate Asif Yousafzai.

He said the 1973 constitution protects the rights of laborers and the working class in Pakistan and country’s labor policy ensures social security network, old age benefit schemes and welfare fund for laborers.

“Pakistan being a member of the International Labor Organization (ILO) is mandated to protect all rights of laborers like right to trade union, assembly, job protection and retirement benefits,” Asif Yousafzai said.

Since, Pakistan ratified numerous ILO conventions its respective governments do their bit to protect the rights of laborers like health, residence, education and wages to make them a productive segment of society.

As labour ministry was devolved to provinces under 18th constitutional amendment, labor laws and policies are now framed and implemented at a provincial level in line with Pakistan’s commitments to international laws and frameworks and circumstances internally.

However, the existing circumstances necessitate re-visiting these policies and salary packages of labour class to make them meet their ends as the economic recession of recent past had it difficult for them to survive.

“What we earn is quite insufficient for our survival. Our working hours are unlimited and wages too minimal to feed our children,” remarked an agricultural worker in Faisalabad, a city in Punjab province.

“Since, there are no working hours for us like factory workers or other regular or certified labor, there is no discrimination of dawn or dusk for us,” said Muhammad Imran, a field worker.

“Similarly our nature of job is also not specified as we have to perform all agriculture-related tasks during the day and sometimes even during the night,” he narrated. “And what we earn for it is too less to factory workers performing eight hours duty.”

Similar is the case with field workers (Harees) in rural Sindh whose lives are pathetic as they survive on the mercy of land owners. Then there are irregular workers working at small shops, stores, warehouses, shopping centers and factory outfits.

“We cannot ask freely for desired wages as employers try to pay us the minimum and often than what announced by the government. But, since we need some money for our families, we cannot argue with them,” said a Karachi-based loader, Muhammad Waseem. “Working at a warehouse and loading vehicles for delivery sometimes become too taxing. But, we have to live with it.”

The situation may also not be different for workers and laborers in Balochistan, especially the shepherds whose whole day passes at pastures and grazing fields. But, many among them are paid a meager amount bi-annually or annually that is when calculated on a daily basis feels like nothing.

Although, provincial governments and some federal institutions ensure during employment and post-retirement facilities for laborers, yet majority of the irregular workforce is deprived of these privileges.

Therefore, it is imperative for all governments to fully protect the rights of laborers as they provide for a better economic basis of any economy and play an important role in national progress.