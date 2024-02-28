Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: The land of hospitality, home of traditional food cuisines

By Muhammad Shakeel

PESHAWAR, Feb 28 (APP): Other than a hub of diverse cultural heritage, Ghandhara civilization and natural beauty, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is also famous for its unique and mouthwatering traditional food cuisines that are commonly used in almost every household and markets of the region. It is always hard for the visitors to resist the temptation, aroma and flavor of the delicious food items.

The traditional food delicacies of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Chappli Kabab, Roush, Mutton Karahi, BBQ and Painda are on the top list of foreign bloggers and U-tubers including Trevor James, Mark Weins and many more who visited the region.

Mughal rulers’ influence in the region had given birth to a number of kabab dishes, resulting in local recipes such as the chapli kabab that is served in thousands of kabab houses in the region for its delectable taste and spiciness.

The famous dish is fried in a specially designed pan prepared in pure animal fat that gives special aroma, salty taste and flavor to the popular cuisine. Almost every city and bazaars had abundant cuisines shops where Chapli Kabab is prepared with minced meat of buffalo, special ingredients and spices on firewood in a cozy environment.

Though the origin of Chapli Kabab is unknown but Qari Javed Iqbal writes in his book ‘Saqafat Sarhad Tarikh Ke Ayeene Me’ (Frontier culture in the mirror of history) that Mughals, Turkish, Ghaznis and Afghans, who entered subcontinent through historic Khyber Pass had preferred meat in their dishes that led to introduction of Chapli Kabab in the region.

He writes that Chapli Kabab’s shops was found at in Nothia, Firdous, Charsdda Road, Tarrujabba on Grand Trunk Road and Bakhshi Pul at Peshawar where the travelers enjoyed it before migrating to subcontinent and Central Asian Republics for trade.

Hazrat Ullah, the owner of Mohmand Toray Kabab at Firdos bazaar Peshawar told APP that people from across the country come here to eat Chapli Kabab, especially during the winter season to enjoy purity of meat and freshness of the components being used in its preparation.

Despite the introduction of many Western foods and snacks varieties, he said the popularity of Chapli Kabab has not decreased in the province where its demand was increasing with each passing day especially during the winter season.

“Chapli Kabab is my favorite cuisine due to its spiciness and we enjoy it with family members at Qisakhwani with sauces and Qehwa on every Sunday” said Zahid Shinwari, former President Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

‘Mutton Karahi’ also known as Karhi Ghost, Dumba Karahi, Balti Ghost and Dumpukhat Karahi are other famous dishes of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa attracting foodies from across the country.

The lamb meat was cooked in its fat using a minimum of spices to keep its taste pure. The restaurants of Namak Mandi Banzar were visited by tourists, Youtubers and vloggers to enjoy the dish where it is prepared.

“What would be more enjoyable other than to eat lamb meat cooked in its fat on coal at Namak Mandai Peshawar where foodies enjoy it till late at night,” said Engr Faheem Khan at Namak Mandi.

“I frequented to Landikotal with family members to eat lamb Karahi that was cooked on the medium flame of firewood”, he said and maintained that “I still remember that flavour despite passing a lot of time.” Restaurants of Namak Mandi also prepare lamb karahi but the taste of dish that was prepared on firewood was tastier, he said.

The only traditional food item that is available KP province only is Kachalo Paira. The dish is sold in almost every bazaar of the province and relished by people due to its tangy taste and affordable price. Kachalo is a bulbous root of calocasia that is boiled and mixed with vinegar, red pepper, lemon juice and served with sauce prepared with tamarind, mint and yogurt. The origin of the dish, which is simple, is unknown but it included favorite among food items of Peshawarites and local Pashtun population.

“My father started selling Katchalo Paira in Karimpura bazar on a pushcart from 1981 and after him I started serving people in the same locality to earn two times bread for his family,” said Muhammad Sulaiman alias Jani. “Although this traditional food is known to only old dwellers of the province, the younger generation also relished it due to its tangy and spicy taste.” He said the species has also made deep inroads in Attock, Punjab due to its unique taste and health benefits.

“The dish is best to revitalize the taste buds of a patient after recuperation from a disease,” he said, adding that a patient loses sense of taste after consuming medicines during illness and Kachaloo Paira can help return his lost sense of taste and increase production of digestive juices due to tanginess of flavor developed by a combination of spices including tamarind, vinegar and homemade spices.

Khaliqur Rehman, MPA-elect said that Namak Mandi Peshawar will be converted into Food Street where all these traditional cuisines would be served at reasonable prices. He said another food street at Fawara Chowak would also be established in Peshawar where special outlets of these cuisines to be established.

The land that is famous for its hospitality has also welcomed food items of invaders and developed these culinary dishes according to their taste buds and living environment. These traditional foods need to be promoted through digital technology and social media to promote tourism in the country.

