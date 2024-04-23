WSSCA, Girls degree college organize tree plantation drive

ABBOTTABAD, Apr 23 (APP): In a joint effort between Government Girls Degree College Nowshera and Water and Sanitation Services Company Abbottabad (WSSCA) Tuesday organized a tree plantation campaign at Salhad Dumping Ground, marking a significant step towards environmental conservation and community health enhancement.

During the campaign, WSSCA in collaboration with the Department of Forests, has successfully planted approximately 2500 fruit-bearing and shade trees across the region. This initiative aims to mitigate the adverse impacts of landfill activities and promote a healthier and more pleasant environment for local residents.

WSSCA officials highlighted the importance of this collaboration, emphasizing the role of Water and Sanitation Services Company in conjunction with Government Girls Degree College Nowshera and 300 plants of various types were planted in the Salhad Dumping Ground as part of this programme.

Expressing gratitude towards the administration, faculty members, and students of Government Girls Degree College Nowshera, WSSCA officials conveyed their commitment to continue cooperation for the advancement of the city and the well-being of its inhabitants.