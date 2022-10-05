WB to provide $5 million for rehabilitation of flood affected schools

KARACHI, Oct 05 (APP): A World Bank 5-member delegation headed by Task Team Leader for Education Shahram Paksima in a meeting with Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Shah here on Wednesday agreed to provide $5 million under “Global Partnership for Education” for rehabilitation of schools affected by flood in the province.

The final selection of schools for necessary rehabilitation would be made from 800 schools short listed through Baseline Survey and the rehabilitation process will ensure the repair and cleaning of school buildings and provision of furniture to them while attaching priority to girls’ schools.

The minister while briefing the WB delegation about damage caused to educational infrastructure by the flood informed that catastrophe had affected education of around 2.5 million children in Sindh and resuming teaching activities in damaged buildings without proper rehabilitation has been a difficult decision.

He said there was a need of 15,000 tents to set up temporary classrooms and tent schools in flood affected areas as the repair work of these schools could take up to 2 to 3 years, he outlined.

He urged international organisations to come forward and extend their support for the rehabilitation of schools.

Shahram Paksima assured their full cooperation in education sector.

Secretary School Education Akbar Laghari, CPM RSU Junaid Hamid Samu, Project Coordinator Naveed Lark and other officers were present on the occasion.

