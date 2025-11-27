Thursday, November 27, 2025
Tractor trolley driver killed in accident

BOUREWALA, Nov 27 (APP):A tractor trolley driver died after his vehicle rammed into the moving train near Adda Rasulpur.
The Rescue 1122 sources said the body was recovered from the canal
after a 17-hour search operation.
The accident occurred when the driver attempted to cross an ungated railway crossing
and failed to notice the approaching train. The collision pushed the trolley into the nearby
canal.
The deceased was identified as Wasim Hasan, 25, a resident of Bahria Town Lahore.
