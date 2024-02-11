Election day banner

State media made special arrangements for elections coverage in Sargodha

General Elections
SARGODHA, Feb 11 (APP):State media , including Radio, APP and DGPR gave special coverage to elections in all constituencies of Sargodha.
Radio elections coverage teams under the supervision of station director Ghulam Abass, the APP special elections coverage team under the supervision of Station In-charge Makhdoom Shah Latif and the Directorate General Public Relations team under the supervision of the Director Public Relations made special arrangements on elections and fulfilled their responsibilities.
The APP reporting team included Makhdoom Shah Latif, Athar Nadeem, Rana Muhammad Waqas, Tanveer Ahmed, Azhar Hussain and Muhammad Usman.

