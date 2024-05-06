Speeding van-trailer collision in Hyderabad claims 3 lives

road accident
ISLAMABAD, May 6 (APP):At least three persons were killed while other several wounded when an over speeding van collided with a trailer coming from opposite side in Hyderabad on wee hours of Monday.
According to details, rescue sources said that the accident occurred at the Motorway M9 in the jurisdiction of Bola Khan Police Station in Hyderabad where a van collided with a trailer due to over-speeding, in a result three persons lost their lives on the spot and critically injuring several others, private news channel reported.
Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead and injured to LMU Hospital Jamshoro.

