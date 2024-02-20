SFA collects samples from Bhains colony to check milk quality

KARACHI, Feb 20 (APP):Sindh Food Authority (SFA), team led by Director General Agha Fakhar Hussain, on Tuesday, visited Bhains colony of Karachi and inspected cattle yards to review the hygienic condition of the milk being supplied in the area.

The SFA team collected over 100 samples of milk from different dairy farms and cattle yards of Bhains colony

and later, the samples were sent to food testing laboratory of Karachi University for analysis, said a statement issued here.

Office bearers of the Dairy and Cattle Farms Association were also accompanied by Sindh Food Authority team during

the visit.

The SFA issued notices to owners of various cattle yards and they were also warned of action as per the SFA Act on failure to improve hygiene and sanitation conditions at their dairy farms and cattle yards.

Agha Fakhar Hussain, speaking on the occasion said that SFA was working vigorously to ensure the supply of chemical-free pure milk to citizens across the province. He warned strict action against the vendors found involved in selling sub-standard milk.