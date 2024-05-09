Senate Chairman condemns May 9 incident

MULTAN, May 9 (APP): Senate Chairman Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani on Thursday strongly condemned the arson attacks on state installations on May 9, 2023.

It was a black day in the country’s history, which was flayed by the whole nation, he added while talking to delegations of PPP workers at the Circuit House.

Gillani said that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) was an ideological party, which believed that the people were the ‘epitome of power’.

Its founder Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto gave the people the right to vote and it was he who introduced the concept of ‘one man, one vote’, he added.

Gillani said that it was the PPP which laid the foundation for the country to become an atomic power. Shaheed Benazir Bhutto gave the missile technology, sane which the atomic power was incomplete, he added.

Likewise, he said, the last PPP government had launched the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) to assist the poor segments of society.

He said that it was the first time in the country’s history that he was elected the Senate chairman unopposed. Similarly, he also had the honour of being elected as a consensus prime minister, he added.