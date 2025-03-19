25.1 C
Domestic

RPO distributes relief cheques among police officials

KOHAT, Mar 19 (APP):Regional Police Officer (RPO) Abbas Majeed Marwat has distributed relief cheques approved by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Welfare among police officers and jawans for medical expenses and scholarships for children of police officers.
Abbas Majeed Marwat said that police officers were our valuable asset and their welfare was our top priority.
He said that on the special instructions of the Inspector General of Police, practical steps were being taken for the improvement of the police force and to resolve the financial problems of the personnel so that they could discharge their professional responsibilities in a better manner.
The RPO further said that the applications of the personnel were being processed on the basis of merit so that every deserving personnel got their right.
He expressed his determination that such steps for the welfare of the police personnel would continue in the future as well.
